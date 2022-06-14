Police: Man fatally shot in North Little Rock

The North Little Rock Police department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday where one man has died.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a shooting on Tuesday just after 6:00 p.m.

According to reports, when officers arrived to the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, they found a male victim that had been shot.

The victim was quickly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died due to his injuries.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Keith Waller of El Dorado.

No suspect has been named at this time.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident, you please reach out to the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at (501) 680-8439 or contact Detective Gibbons at (501) 771- 7149.