BENTON, Ark — Benton police officers responded to a West Drive residence just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in reference to a shooting with one female victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the female victim to have two gunshot wounds to the back, both of which were obtained while she was sitting on the sofa. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

A male subject was questioned at the scene but was also determined to be a victim in the incident.

Multiple spent shell casings were located on the street as well as multiple bullet holes around the exterior of the residence and in the two vehicles parked on the property.

This is an ongoing investigation. Evidence has been collected, but no suspects are known at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

