LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to Fair Oaks Apartments after a complaint about several men with guns behind the building.

Officers arrived and made contact with two people who said their vehicles were shot, officers also noticed a projectile had gone through one of the windows to an apartment. One witness told police she was inside the room with a juvenile when the projectile passed through the bedroom window.

Police were notified a man had been shot on W. 36th Street went to the hospital. The victim told police he was only in the parking lot when he heard the gunshots.

No other information is available at this time.

