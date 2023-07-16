Shooting in Pine Bluff leaves two teens dead, one in critical condition

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that left two people dead and another seriously injured on Sunday evening.
According to reports, just before 6:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a supposed drive-by shooting at the intersection of 17th Street and Hazel.
Once officers arrived they found two male victims outside a home, a 17-year-old who had been killed and an 18-year-old who is in critical condition. The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.
When officers entered the home they also found a 14-year-old female deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive past the home while someone fired shots from a window, and that the two males outside were hit by the gunfire. They also said a stray bullet traveled into the home and hit the female.
There is no word on the motive but police believe this was a targeted incident.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.