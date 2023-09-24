Police: Shooting in Pine Bluff leaves woman dead, man in critical condition

Pine Bluff police are searching for a 24-year-old suspect after a shooting on Sunday left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are now searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday around 12:35 p.m.

According to police, the incident happened on September 24, with officers being dispatched 1805 Belmoor Drive in reference to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a black Toyota Avalon parked on the grass along Belmoor Drive with the engine still running.

Upon further investigation of the vehicle, authorities said that they noticed a 30-year-old man in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. Police also noticed a 33-year-old woman in the front passenger seat who had also been shot.

According to Pine Bluff police, the woman died as a result of her injuries at a local hospital while the man is listed as being in critical condition.

Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Donovan Cuthbertson, who is from Gould, Arkansas. Authorities describe Cuthbertson as being around 5'7".

Authorities said that he should be considered armed and dangerous. They encourage anyone with information to contact them at 87-730-2106 or 870-730-2090.