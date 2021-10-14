Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects by Buffalo National River

Two suspects are on the run from police after fleeing from Grinder's Ferry in the Buffalo National River in Boone County.

The suspects were last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday "fleeing law enforcement officers" from the gravel bar, a post on the Buffalo National River Facebook page stated.

Police are looking for 49-year-old Jason Stockstill and 38-year-old Heather Scallion.

Stockstill is wanted in connection for a shooting and officials in Searcy and Boone counties are searching for him.

There is no update on the shooting victim.

Boone County Sherriff's Office is leading the manhunt and investigation. If you have any information, contact (870) 741-8404.