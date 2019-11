According to the Little Rock Police Department, one woman is in serious condition after a shooting at the Westbridge Apartments.

Police say they responded to multiple reports of one female having been shot at around 7:30 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located the victim in the apartment building N.

She has been transported to a nearby hospital and she is in serious condition.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with blue jeans and a black shirt.

More on this story as it develops.