HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Wednesday, June 3, at 2:35 a.m., officers with the Hot Springs Police Department heard gunshots in the area of Wood Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a white Ford truck occupied by a 34-year-old female of Hot Springs, suffering from a gunshot wound in her leg.

During the investigation, officers determined that the shots came from 205 Wood Street and that 29-year-old Antramon Ford of Hot Springs was involved.

Ford was charged with two counts of a Terroristic Act and Battery in the 1st Degree. He is being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a zero bond.

