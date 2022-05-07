Two shootings happened at a Little Rock apartment complex in 24 hours

Neighbors and city officials are speaking out about the violence after there were two shooting incidents at a Little Rock apartment complex in less than 24 hours.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Residents at the Big Country Chateau apartments have been on high alert and have been very concerned after two shootings happened in just 24 hours at a Little Rock apartment complex on Monday.

While families living in the complex were supposed to have been enjoying their 4th of July with cookouts and fireworks, their celebrations were cut short.

Two separates shootings occurred - one in the early morning and another in the afternoon.

Mark Douglass, a tenant of the apartment complex caught some of the commotion on his door camera.

"I was out front sitting in my walker there and we heard a succession of shots," said Douglass, "It was unbelievable. I thought please dear God, not another shooting."

Police reports have shown that in the last two years there's been thousands of phone calls of incidents within the 6200 and 6500 block of Colonel Glenn, which is the area where the complex is located. .

Douglass said he's tired of the violence.

"It use to be really pleasant around here and now neighbors are afraid to come outside to even check their mail and now I keep praying for it and I keep encouraging the other people around here if you see something, say something. Don't hide behind curtains and drapes," said Douglass.

Ward 6 director, Doris Wright said she was distressed and disturbed when she heard about the shootings.

"Because I know that children are out there and families are living in these complexes and people want to enjoy their holiday and be able to interact with each other," said Wright.

She said every time a shooting happens, it adds more trauma to already stressful situations.

"People call it the hood. I call it home.. This is where God planted me. This is my home. So, you know you can make it whatever you want," said Douglass.