Man shot at McCain Mall in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have confirmed that shots have been fired at McCain Mall Monday afternoon, and one man has been shot.

The shooting took place at around 4 p.m. on the second floor of the mall after a physical disturbance at the Robert Irwin Jewelry Store across from Victoria's Secret, NLRPD said.

The suspect reportedly ran away, according to police, who are looking for a 2012 white Honda Civic with the license plate 785 UGI.

He has been transported to a nearby hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.