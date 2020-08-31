x
Crime

Man shot at McCain Mall in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police have confirmed that shots have been fired at McCain Mall Monday afternoon, and one man has been shot.

The shooting took place at around 4 p.m. on the second floor of the mall after a physical disturbance at the Robert Irwin Jewelry Store across from Victoria's Secret, NLRPD said.

The suspect reportedly ran away, according to police, who are looking for a 2012 white Honda Civic with the license plate 785 UGI.

He has been transported to a nearby hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.