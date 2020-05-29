LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to police reports, Little Rock police are investigating after someone fired shots into a Sonic after a dispute with employees on Thursday night, May 28

Police say officers were called to the Broadway Street Sonic shortly after 11 p.m. after employees say they got into a verbal altercation with several men over money.

The male suspects used a bank card to pay for the food and wanted $20 after they completed their purchase.

According to the report, the suspects later returned to Sonic and opened fire, and the drive-thru window was shattered.

No injuries were reported. The males were traveling in a gold-colored Volkswagen.

RELATED: Police confirm officer-involved shooting on Broadway and Lynch Drive in North Little Rock

RELATED: Jacksonville police sergeant on paid leave after domestic battery arrest

RELATED: Faulkner County sheriff's deputy resigns after DWI arrest