Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Earlier today, August 13, 2022, law enforcement officials received a report of shots fired in the community near Mabelvale Elementary School.

There were no injuries during the incident, however, one car and the school building were hit— students were not in the building, as school does not start until the 22nd.

The Little Rock Police Department is working alongside the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team to further the investigation.

Authorities ask for the public's help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Little Rock Police Department.