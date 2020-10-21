'It doesn't make sense' | Sister of murdered Pine Bluff teen wants answers

"He was just walking out of my house, leaving to go to the store. He was minding his business. He didn't expect none of this to happen."

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A 16-year-old Pine Bluff High School student is dead and his family is devastated.

Jarrett Massey was found murdered Tuesday night around 9 p.m. near Jack Robey Junior High.

Pine Bluff police say a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with capital murder linked to Massey’s death.

But Massey’s family is left heartbroken and still wants answers.

"I got there and there were fire trucks, ambulance, police cars,” said Kyrone Massey, Jarrett’s sister. "He was just walking out of my house, leaving to go to the store. He was minding his business. He didn't expect none of this to happen."

Massey described her brother as respectful, an honor roll student at Pine Bluff High.

Friends said he never got in trouble, and all of this comes as a shock.

"He was just the funny kid of all of us. And now our sunshine is gone. He was the life of our whole group,” said Jazzlynn Spears, Massey’s friend.

As the investigation is ongoing, Kyrone Massey makes a plea to the Pine Bluff Community to stop the crime.

“He was just 16 years old. He had his entire life ahead of him,” said Massey. "You throw your whole entire life away for what, to kill someone? It doesn't make sense. What do you gain from that? It doesn't make you any better.”

Pine Bluff police have not released the name of the teenager in custody because of their age.