Arson suspected after six vehicles catch fire at a Fayetteville apartment complex

Six vehicles were torched at a Fayetteville apartment complex Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the fires as a suspected arson case.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Starting at just before 4 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 15) morning, six vehicles caught fire in the parking lot of a Fayetteville apartment complex, according to Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

The apartment complex is located in the 2500 block of E. Kantz Drive.

The fires are being investigated as a suspected arson case, Sgt. Murphy told 5NEWS.

According to Fayetteville dispatch logs, the first fire was reported at 3:55 a.m. Additional fires were reported at 4:29 a.m., 4:49 a.m., 4:52 a.m., 4:56 a.m. and 5:01 a.m.

A seventh car fire was reported on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville on Tuesday. Police say they are not sure if the incident is linked to the other six.

No arrest has been made yet, and an investigation into the fires continues.