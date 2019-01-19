JONESBORO, Ark. — (AP) - Police say skeletal remains found more than two months ago in northeastern Arkansas are those of a man missing for more than five years.

Jonesboro police say in a news release Friday that the remains were identified by the state crime lab as those of 47-year-old James Doyle Murray of Jonesboro.

A suspected cause of death was not released.

Police say Murray was reported missing in July 2013 by his mother.

Police have said the remains were found scattered in south Jonesboro near a softball complex.