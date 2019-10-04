HOUSTON — A man fatally shot a home invasion suspect in the head late Tuesday, police in southwest Houston say.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 7500 block of Quail Meadow Drive, not far from Fondren and Highway 90.

Police say three suspects pistol whipped a father as he arrived at the home, forcing him to open the door. Two sisters inside hid in a closet while the suspects ransacked the property.

The girls, one 21 and the other a juvenile, managed to hit a panic alarm as the home invasion continued. Eventually the suspects found the girls while searching the home.

Soon after, a son arrived at the home with his mom. When he saw something was wrong, he went and got his gun and fired at the suspects while they were fleeing. One of the suspects, who was armed, was shot in the head.

The other two suspects jumped on top of the hood of the mother’s car while she and a juvenile were still inside. The mom drove away and located a police officer at a nearby Whataburger.

The two remaining suspects stole the father’s vehicle and fled the scene. A detailed description of those men and the stolen vehicle was not immediately available.

Police say it does not appear the suspects ever fired any shots.

The suspect who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital where he later died.

None of the six family members involved were seriously hurt, police say.

