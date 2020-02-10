Sonic on Rodney Parham robbed at gunpoint, suspect leaves employee in freezer

On Thursday, LRPD officers were responded to Sonic on 9420 North Rodney Parham Road for a burglary alarm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police reports, on Thursday, Oct. 1, officers were responded to Sonic on 9420 North Rodney Parham Road for a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two employees.

The employees stated they arrived to Sonic to begin opening the business when they heard someone kicking in the front glass door.

They said a skinny male, wearing all black entered the business. The two then exited the location through the back of the facility.

The suspect was able to catch one of the employees in the back parking lot and pointed a black and silver gun at her. She said the suspect told her to open the safe.

After the the employee opened the safe, the suspect took an unknown amount of money and place her inside of the freezer then left the building.

The other employee was able to flee the location without being caught by the suspect.

A witness across the street observed a skinny male wearing all black and a black hate running from the location. He also observed a money bag in the suspect's hand as he ran northbound on Town Oaks Drive.