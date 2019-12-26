SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of killing his 14-month-old son by slamming him into a wall and throwing him into furniture.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Kingston Clark, 1, was at home with his father, Ashton Clark, and sibling on Saturday when he received a “non-accidental” head injury.

According to arrest records, Ashton struck the child’s head against a wall twice, threw him against two separate pieces of furniture and delayed care by failing to call 911.

News outlets report Ashton Robert Clark has been charged with homicide by child abuse. He was initially charged over the weekend with child abuse to inflict great bodily harm. The charge was upgraded after Kingston Clark died Tuesday.

The coroner's office ruled he was killed by blunt force trauma to his head.