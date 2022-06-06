One dead after fatal shooting on S. University in Little Rock

Little Rock police have started investigating after a shooting on S. University Avenue left one man dead.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The victim in the shooting has since succumb to his injuries and police have now deemed the incident to be a homicide.

Little Rock police have started investigating a shooting on S. University Avenue that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, the shooting happened at the 5200 block of S. University near the Exxon on 53rd Street.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The name of the victim has not been shared with the public.