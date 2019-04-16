BENTONVILLE, Ark — (KFSM) — A Springdale man was given 10-years’ probation for molesting a 13-year-old girl in 2018.

Damien Inok, 33, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

Inok also received 120-sentence in the Benton County Jail but received credit for 243 days already served.

Judge Robin Green ordered Inok not to have any contact with the girl or other minors.

Inok will have to register as a sex offender, pay more than $1,000 in fines and court fees, and enroll in sex offender rehabilitation courses as part of his probation.

Inok faces up to 20 years in prison if he violates those conditions.

Inok was arrested in July 2018 after the girl told police he molested her while she was sleeping.

Inok later admitted to touching the girl, knowing she was a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.