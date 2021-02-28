Man accused of raping girls he met on Snapchat now facing 28 charges

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Yocco to call detectives at 314-615-5400

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man previously charged with more than 10 sex crimes now faces 28 charges after police said he forced girls he met on Snapchat to have sex with him over the span of about two years.

Dominic Yocco, 21, was indicted on 14 counts of rape, nine counts of sodomy and multiple other crimes Monday after 11 girls accused him of sexually assaulting them.

According to charging documents, eight of the girls said he had sex with them without their consent and three others were unconscious. Two of the victims were under the age of 14 when the incidents occurred.

According to a previous probable cause statement, a 16-year-old girl said Yocco had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She also said he held her down, slapped her and had a gun nearby.

A 14-year-old girl said he had sex with her when she was unconscious and said he punched her.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old said he had sex with them when they were unconscious. And two other 15-year-old girls said Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

The incidents occurred between November of 2016 and August of 2018. Police said he found the girls on Snapchat.

In all, Yocco is charged with:

five counts of first-degree rape

six counts of second-degree rape

three counts of statutory rape

seven counts of statutory sodomy

two counts of second-degree sodomy

one count of third-degree assault

two counts of third-degree child molestation

one count of second-degree attempted sodomy

and one count of second-degree sexual abuse

The attempted sodomy and sexual abuse charges are alternate charges for the same incident, so one will be dropped. Second-degree sexual abuse is a class-A misdemeanor. All the other charges are felonies.

According to online court documents, Yocco has an arraignment scheduled for March 24 and a settlement conference scheduled for April 19. Both are in St. Louis County court.