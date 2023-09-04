Man arrested after stabbing on North Little Rock bus

A 54-year-old man has now been charged by North Little Rock Police for his involvement in a stabbing that happened on a Rock Region Metro Bus.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One man has been charged by North Little Rock Police for his involvement in a stabbing that happened on a Rock Region Metro Bus in North Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, at about 3:30 p.m. NLRPD officers were called to 3929 McCain Boulevard in reference to a disturbance that happened on a bus stopped at that location.

When officers arrived they found a person who was suffering from at least one stab wound. Officers began giving aid immediate immediately and the victim was later transported to a hospital where they remain in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers made contact with 54-year-old Curtis Stevens, who was a passenger on the bus and the person involved in the disturbance with the victim.

Stevens was taken to the North Little Rock Police Department to be interviewed, and he was identified as the suspect in the stabbings. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

He has been charged with one count of 1st-degree battery and is being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680- 8439 or to contact Detective Adam Williams at (501) 771-7167.