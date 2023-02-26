19-year-old in serious condition after stabbing at park in Alexander

One 19-year-old has been left in serious condition after being stabbed at Carter Off-Road Park in Alexander. A suspect has been arrested and charges are pending.

ALEXANDER, Arkansas — At about 1:30 am on Sunday, the Pulaski County Sheriff's office was informed of a stabbing at the Carter Off-Road Park in Alexander.

According to reports, a 19-year-old male was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being stabbed by 19-year-old Memphis Ketelsen.

After the incident happened, Mr. Ketelsen was found by the Bryant Police Department and was arrested for unrelated charges. He is currently being held in the Saline County Jail.

Ketelsen also has a hold for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and has a pending first-degree battery charge for the stabbing.