NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas State Troopers are investigating the identity and death of an unidentified body found off of U.S. 67 near North Little Rock.

Troopers responded to the call Friday, July 13, at 5:40 p.m.

The body has been submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for more information.

This investigation is ongoing. The story will be updated as information is released.

© 2018 KTHV