WARREN, Ark. (KTHV) - According to a press release, officials of the Warren Police Department have requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police in the investigation of a homicide reported to local police Friday night, Sept. 7.

At 11:36 p.m. Friday night, Warren police officers responded to the report of a shooting incident outside a residence located at Kelley Street.

Caleb White, 29, reportedly died from a gunshot while inside a truck parked along Kelley Street.

White’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm a manner and cause of death.

Meanwhile, Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to question individuals who were at the shooting scene when police arrived.

