State police investigating homicide of man shot in rural Hot Spring County

A man was killed on Tuesday evening after getting shot in rural Hot Spring County, according to Arkansas State Police.

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting that killed one person in rural Hot Spring County on Tuesday evening.

At just after 8 p.m., Hot Springs police responded to Lakeside High School after a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound and needing an ambulance.

The victim, later identified by state police as 49-year-old Arthur Estralla, died after arriving at the hospital from his injuries.

According to ASP, the shooting took place just north of Malvern along Highway 171 at around 7:30 p.m. on October 12.