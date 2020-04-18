CABOT, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night, April 17 in Cabot.

According to the release, police were dispatched to an apartment on Chapel Ridge Rd around 9:50 p.m., where 31-year-old Caleb Morrison allegedly barricaded himself inside the bathroom.

Upon arrival, police say they negotiated with Morrison for almost an hour before he exited the bathroom, brandishing a knife. He then reportedly began stabbing himself.

The release states that officers initially used an electronic control device (ECD) in an attempt to subdue Morrison, but it failed to stop him and he began to stab himself with the knife.

The release says officers then used a less than lethal shotgun round to stop Morrison who subsequently, still holding the knife, lunged at the officers -- leading one officer to fire his pistol in a final effort to stop the attack. Morrison then reportedly fled the apartment through a window and was later apprehended by Cabot police.

According to the release, Morrison was transported to a Little Rock hospital and is being treated for, what's been reported as, non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation. An investigative case file will be assembled and submitted to the Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney, who will determine whether deadly force by a law enforcement officer used in the incident was consistent with Arkansas law.

We will edit this article with updates as the investigation continues.