Arkansas troopers used PIT maneuver against fleeing suspect in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Arkansas — Two people were arrested and one was hospitalized after a pursuit with Arkansas State Troopers in Logan County on Tuesday.

According to Bill Sadler with Arkansas State Police (ASP), at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Booneville police contacted ASP for help locating a forgery suspect.

Sadler says troopers and officers approached the suspect outside of a convenience store along Highway 10, where the suspect and at least two other people fled in a vehicle.

This led a trooper to execute a PIT maneuver against the suspect's vehicle that then "left the roadway" and struck a tree, Sadler said.

Two people were taken into custody and one was taken to a Fort Smith hospital, whose condition was not released.

An investigation into the forgery suspect is underway. The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

Per ASP policy, the use of force by troopers is also under investigation.

