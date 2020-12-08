Police arrest suspect accused of shooting at Louisiana hospital

Authorities have arrested Taniel Cole, accused of shooting someone at a Shreveport hospital.

SHREVEPORT, La. — Update-- Taniel Cole is now in police custody.

Original-- Authorities are now searching statewide for Taniel Cole, accused of shooting someone at a Shreveport hospital.

According to Shreveport police, a thorough search of the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center is complete.

Cole is 5′4″ and is of a slender build. His last known address is in Farmerville. He was described as wearing blue jeans, a muscle type shirt and a jacket.

However, Sgt. Willhite said that he may have left the facility on foot or by vehicle. Police are working to find him.

Residents in the Highland area are asked to stay inside their homes. If Cole is spotted, they are asked to contact police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers received the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the hospital. That’s the former Christus Schumpert campus.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s Sgt. Angie Willhite, Cole shot one man in the leg. That person has non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine if Cole knew the victim.

Police are searching for the gunman now in the hospital. Hostage negotiators are on the scene. Deputies and crews with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting at the scene. Authorities treated the incident as an active shooter incident.

“The suspect made threats to kill any law enforcement officer or any others who tried to stop him today,” Sgt. Willhite said. “Our SWAT team, hostage negotiator team is in there actively searching every nook and cranny of St. Mary’s Hospital.”

Sgt. Willhite added that any women in labor or going into labor will need to go to Oshner LSU Health Shreveport Medical Center. St. Mary Medical Center is not seeing anyone at this time.

We are on scene at St Mary's Place looking for a subject that shot a man earlier this morning. Please be on the lookout for Taniel Cole. pic.twitter.com/pOlqz0E61R — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) August 12, 2020

Loyola College Prep, a school that is a block over from the hospital has canceled classes for the day, according to their Facebook page. St. John Berchmans Catholic School has closed as well.