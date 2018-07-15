WOOSTER, Ark. (KTHV) - Police released no new information on Saturday, July 14 about the disappearance and death of a Faulkner County Woman.

On Wednesday, July 11, the body of Elvia Fragstein, 71, was found in a wooded area on Gibb Anderson Road in Jefferson County.

On Saturday, July 7, Fragstein’s husband reported her missing when she didn't return to their home in Wooster from a shopping trip in Conway.

Authorities believe Fragstein was abducted by force outside the TJ Maxx store located at Conway Commons. Investigators said she checked out at 3:42 p.m. and walked out of the store. Surveillance cameras then captured her 2013 Honda CR-V speeding through the parking lot.

In the days Fragstein was missing, Wooster Mayor, Terry Robinson, said members of his community were left with a multitude of questions – many of which remain as the investigation continues.

“Her being from here, it's just tough,” Robinson said. “You don’t think about that. It makes you want to wake up and look over your shoulder.”

Shoppers at Conway Commons also remained on high alert Saturday. Conway police have added patrols in that parking lot and outside other shopping centers in the city.

Authorities said Fragstein’s Honda CR-V has not been located. It has Arkansas license plate 453-TGO. Anyone who spots the vehicle or has any other information on the case is asked to call police.

The Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the investigation along with assistance from Arkansas State Police.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the homicide portion of the investigation, according Major Lafayette Woods, the agency’s spokesperson. A joint statement released on Friday, July 13 indicated that investigators believed the suspects in the case were from Jefferson County. On Saturday, Woods told THV11 his agency had not yet honed in on any specific location and they are looking beyond the county in order to close the case.

