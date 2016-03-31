Student arrested for bringing stolen gun to Mills High School

On January 19, 2023, a resource officer at Mills High School received information that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the afternoon of January 19, 2023, a resource officer at Mills High School received information that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm.

Deputies made contact with the student and were able to locate a Glock 17 9mm— however, an examination revealed that the gun was nonfunctional and unable to be used as a firearm.

It was also discovered that the firearm in question had been reported stolen to the Little Rock Police Department.