JONESBORO, Ark. — According to Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, University Police issued a shelter-in-place warning at 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8 after determining that a resident had been injured in a shooting.

University Police said an Arkansas State student was shot by an unknown assailant in the parking lot of Red Wolf Den Apartments. The student was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

UPD has invited the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation, which may continue for several days.

If anyone in the community has information that may be of assistance, contact UPD at 870-972-2093.

After the crime scene investigation was completed and there was no longer a threat on campus, the shelter-in-place was cancelled at 5 a.m.

Because this is an active criminal investigation, no further information is available at this time.

