Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway

Stuttgart police discovered the body of a 15-year-old in a vehicle parked in a vacant lot; Arkansas State Police are on the case investigating the apparent homicide.

STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life of the local teenager.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory is working to determine the manner and cause of death.