HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - A suicidal man led police on a short chase on Monday that later turned into a standoff.

The standoff shut down U.S. Highway 70 near Hot Springs for a bunch of the morning.

It started with a call to Crystal Hill Road overnight. A man had threatened to kill himself, but when deputies showed up he was gone.

They found him later this morning around 7:30. He led police on a chase toward the exit for the Hot Springs bypass. A Swat team prepared to move, but after about an hour, police used a stun gun to get him out of the car.

He was taken to the hospital and is being evaluated.

