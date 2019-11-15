MALVERN, Ark. — A Texarkana man's four negligent homicide convictions were overturned Thursday, November 14th by the Supreme Court after he was convicted of killing a family of four.

On May 19, 2015, Ledwell was driving on Highway 7 when he reportedly crossed the center line and hit Cindy and Allen Rhein and their two adopted sons. The vehicles collided head-on causing four members of the Rhein family to pass away.

The Supreme Court of Arkansas' release says,

" At trial, there was no dispute that Ledwell traversed the center line and caused the wreck that resulted in these catastrophic deaths."

In 2018, Hot Spring County Judge Chris Williams said the jurors had to decide if Ledwell negligently crossed the center line. After an emotional trial, they decided he did, finding him guilty of killing the family.

Ledwell’s attorney defended him saying “driving over the center line is not a criminal act.” The defense also said Ledwell dropped something on the floor, causing him to bend down and pick it up while driving.

Court documents show State Police allege Ledwell tested positive for prescription drugs and found other pills stuffed inside his sock after the accident. According to the documents, Ledwell said he had not taken any pills and that “his dentist had prescribed at least some of the medication.”

None of this information was used as evidence in court, however, a forensic toxicologist said Ledwell’s blood sample was “insufficient for normal testing."

Associate Justice Rhonda K. Wood released a statement that states:

"At trial, Ledwell moved for directed verdict at the close of the State's evidence, and again at the close of all the evidence. Both motions were denied. On appeal, he contends that the circuit court erred in denying his motions for directed verdict. We agree."

The circuit court denied Ledwell's motions for directed verdict, a jury convicted him on all four counts of negligent homicide. Ledwell was sentenced to one-year imprisonment in the county jail for each count.

The sentences were then suspended on the jury's recommendation. Ledwell now appeals the denial of his directed-verdict motions.

RELATED: Judge upholds conviction of man found guilty of crash that killed family of four

RELATED: Man found guilty in crash that killed Hot Spring County family of four, faces no jail time