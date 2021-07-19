Suspect arrested in death of 62-year-old Stuttgart man, family hopes for justice

Charles Phillips, 62, was found dead in a ditch right outside his home on N. College Street on Thursday, July 15.

STUTTGART, Ark — A Stuttgart family is happy after an arrest was made in the death of their loved one. 62-year old Charles Phillips was found dead in a ditch right outside his home on N. College Street on Thursday, July 15.

51-year old Earthly "Lee" Coleman was named a suspect and issued an arrest warrant Monday according to Stuttgart police.

Phillips' family members have been anxious while grieving for the last five days behind Coleman's alleged attack on him.

"My uncle was a real nice guy. He didn't bother nobody. He didn't do nothing but go to work and come home," said Frankie Stiggers, Phillips' niece. "Drink his cup of coffee every day. Drink his Dr. Pepper, and that was it,"

The family made a cross memorial with balloons in front of his home. They held a balloon release over the weekend with hopes that justice would be served.

Family members of 62-year old Charles Phillips created a mini memorial in front of his home where he was found dead.



He loved drinking Dr. Pepper, so empty cans sit under the balloons. pic.twitter.com/7F6g5J0gHv — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) July 19, 2021

Dr. Pepper cans also serve as décor for the mini memorial.

"The person that they're saying is the person that did it is actually married to my sister. So that's how they know each other," said Stiggers.

The family has their suspicions about the motive for Phillips' death, but Stuttgart police told THV11 they will not confirm details until the case is closed.

Benton Police Department officers were advised by Stuttgart detectives that Coleman was known to be hiding in Benton.

He was taken into custody without incident Monday morning before being transported to the Saline County Jail to await extradition back to Stuttgart.