MALVERN, Ark. — A 90-year-old woman was murdered in her Malvern home two years ago, and the case has been cold until now.

Malvern police investigators opened one of their toughest homicide cases from September 2017.

"There wasn't a whole lot of evidence," said Sgt. Keith Prince, with the Malvern Police Deptartment.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Sullenberger on a Saturday morning, where they discovered Josephine Landreth murdered inside her home.

"It was shocking,” said Peggy Smith, Landreth’s neighbor. “Right away, I’m wondering who would have done this.”

Landreth’s death sent the seemingly quiet street of neighbors like Smith into a panic.

“I got another pit bull, added a security system,” said Smith. “I mean, she was just the sweetest lady and so thoughtful to other people.”

The fear continued for hours after the murder, into days, months, and a year, as police desperately worked to solve the crime with little evidence.

"This one really touched a nerve here at the police department as you are sitting there, you see her as one of your own grandparents or any other elderly,” said Sgt. Prince.

The case went cold for more than a year, but a group of four investigators, including Prince, spent off-duty time digging into the files.

"You can't lose faith. You've got to buckle down and keep going because as soon as you lose faith, that’s when something will break,” said Prince.

The case left quiet, recently got the break police were hoping for.

Malvern police arrested and charged Christopher See for Landreth's death.

"We must do everything we can to bring justice to these victims,” said Prince.

Although police have not released a motive, the community can let go of years of worry.

"It does feel a little more secure to know they got someone behind bars who would do something like that," said Smith.

Christopher See is awaiting trial in the Nevada County Jail.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Prince and his team received a recognition award this week for their work on the case from the Malvern City Council.

