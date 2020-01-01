CLARKSVILLE, Ark — (KFSM) — One suspect is in custody after a shooting that occurred at a Clarksville apartment complex early New Year’s Day.

According to Larry Boggs with the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to an apartment at 301 North Rogers St for an unknown emergency around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Officers located a 29-year-old male shooting victim that had multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim was transported to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center while officers secured the scene.

The suspected shooter, 39-year-old Win Kyaw, fled the apartment before officers arriving.

Kyaw was later located in Crawford County at approximately 7:30 a.m. at taken into custody, according to Boggs.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.