BENTON, Ark. — Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives have arrested Jerred Wootten in connection with the attempted murder of a Traskwood man last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, deputies were called to a report of a man who had been severely beaten in Traskwood. Through the course of the investigation, detectives developed information leading them to suspect Wootten in the incident.

On Friday, Oct. 18, detectives partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force to track Wootten down, and located him hiding in an abandoned house in the area of Mount Olive Rd.

The victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition and on life support.

Wootten faces a charge of Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder.