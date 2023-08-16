x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in school threat incident, Benton police say

The Benton Police Department says they've arrested a 61-year-old man who sent threatening messages to Angie Grant Elementary.

More Videos

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested a 61-year-old Benton man after being made aware of a possible threat against Angie Grant Elementary late Tuesday night.

According to authorities, William Boyd was identified and brought in for questioning early Wednesday.

Boyd was charged with communicating a false alarm for sending threatening messages.

BNPD said Boyd was in police custody during school hours, and a further investigation revealed no actual threat.

Benton police said the investigation is not ongoing, but anyone with information is asked to call 501-776-5947. Anonymous messages may also be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message or via the BNPD app.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out