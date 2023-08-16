Suspect arrested in school threat incident, Benton police say

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested a 61-year-old Benton man after being made aware of a possible threat against Angie Grant Elementary late Tuesday night.
According to authorities, William Boyd was identified and brought in for questioning early Wednesday.
Boyd was charged with communicating a false alarm for sending threatening messages.
BNPD said Boyd was in police custody during school hours, and a further investigation revealed no actual threat.
Benton police said the investigation is not ongoing, but anyone with information is asked to call 501-776-5947. Anonymous messages may also be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message or via the BNPD app.