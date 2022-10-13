Suspect arrested in September Cleburne County shooting

The Cleburne County Sheriff's Department has arrested 67-year-old Roy Newman in connection to a shooting in September that left one dead.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — On the evening of September 23, 2022, deputies with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an address on Hiram Road in reference to a vehicle driving through the caller's fence.

Shortly after the call, deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle had been shot, causing them to veer off the road.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and began treating the driver, while deputies spoke with the caller.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Cody Reynolds of Pangburn, and was transported to a Little Rock hospital by helicopter, where he later passed away from his injuries on September 26.

Detectives investigated the circumstances of the shooting and developed a case file, which was sent to the Prosecutor's Office for review at the end of September.

Following the review, a warrant was issued for 67-year-old Roy Newman of Wilburn on October 11.

After communicating with his attorney, Newman turned himself in on October 13.