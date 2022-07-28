Suspect charged in Benton toddler death investigation

Benton police have arrested a woman after toxicology reports confirmed the death of her 3-year-old son in February was caused by the use of illegal narcotics.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police have arrested a suspect in relation to a toddler's death— Nneka Seville will be charged with manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son in February.

Officers responded to a call from Chapel Ridge Apartments on February 26 in reference to an unresponsive child.

The toddler was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Detectives reported the presence of illegal narcotics in the home, and toxicology reports confirmed that the toddler was able to access them.

Seville is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Detention Center on unrelated charges.