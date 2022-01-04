Suspect charged with murder after hit-and-run victim dies in Little Rock hospital

Once Pine Bluff police learned that Dammario Kye had died from his injuries after a reported hit and run, charges against the suspect were upgraded to murder.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police responded to a hit and run collision on March 29 at the intersection of Sulphur Springs and West Greenway when they found the victim, Dammario Kye, severely injured.

After speaking to witnesses at the scene, officers learned that an SUV driven by Shevonte Anderson intentionally swerved to hit Kye while he was driving a motorcycle.

Anderson was initially charged with first degree battery, but after it was learned that Kye died from his injuries later at a Little Rock hospital, the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

This is the 9th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2022.