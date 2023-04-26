Suspect in custody for incident that left two Fordyce officers in serious condition

A suspect is now in custody for an incident that happened in Bradley County on Monday evening that left two officers with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. — A man is now in police custody for an incident that happened in Bradley County on Monday that left two officers with serious injuries.

According to reports, a pursuit originated in Fordyce and two officers with Fordyce police sustained serious injuries in an accident with a suspect vehicle.

The officers were med-flighted to Little Rock area hospitals. Since then one officer has been released from UAMS and the other is expected to leave the ICU soon.

All Dallas County deputies sustained no injuries during the incident.

On April 26, police located Fredrick Rainey hiding out in an apartment in Warren and he is being taken to jail in Fordyce.