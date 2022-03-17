Sheriff: Suspect named in death of Arkansas teen found in ditch

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Department have named 19-year-old Brion Brown as a lead suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Daylan Ross last week.

MALVERN, Ark. — The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that they have identified a suspect in connection to the death of 18-year-old Daylan Ross, who was shot multiple times and found in a ditch last week.

According to the press release, police held interviews with multiple witnesses which led them to name the suspect as 19-year-old Brion Brown of Malvern.

In addition to the interviews, authorities collected evidence and video surveillance. Police then were able to receive a signed probable cause affidavit from the Hot Springs County Prosecuting Attorney, allowing them to put out an arrest warrant for Brown.

Police found Ross' body a week ago, on Thursday, March 10, sitting in a ditch after being shot multiple times, according to Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash.

Sheriff Cash said that they received the call around midnight that day and that authorities found Ross' car across the town from where police found his body.

Ross was loved by many in his community, all had positive memories of him.

The 18-year-old graduated last year from Malvern High School, played football for the school and was loved by everyone. His father described his son as having 'a heart of gold.'

His high school coach, JD Plumlee commended Ross' demeanor and said what always stood out most about him was his attitude and smile.

"You know it was a really close game and I just remember when he scored he kind of jogged by me and said 'Coach, don't worry we got you,'" said Plumlee, recalling a memory of Ross on the field.

That same sentiment was shared by two of his childhood friends, Jacobe Hort and Dante Reed, who grew up with Ross and played football with him on the same team.

"Daylan was the type of guy that you'll see down the street, and if you stopped to see what he was doing, he'd brighten your whole day. He'll change your whole life after that. He was just that type of person. He was just an inspirational person all around," said Hort.

"I grew up with him. Played football since we were knee high, and he was just like my brother from another mother," said Reed.