Suspect dead in crash after fleeing from North Little Rock police

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the car crash of a suspect who fled from State Troopers and North Little Rock police on Thursday evening.

Around 8 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen silver Kia Sportage in the 2700 block of McArthur Drive, which led to a pursuit after the driver refused to stop.

The suspect attempted to flee northbound toward Interstate 40. As the vehicle approached the I-40 west ramp, it slowed momentarily as a female passenger jumped out.

The female was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

As the suspect vehicle continued westbound, Arkansas State Police Troopers were called in to assist North Little Rock police and took control of the pursuit near the 146-mile marker at White Oak Crossing.

As the suspect approached exit 142 towards Morgan/Maumelle on I-40, they attempted to take the exit at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire, and the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.

The driver's body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where identification and a manner and cause of death will be determined.