Police: Suspect dead in North Little Rock following 'domestic' incident

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is now dead following after "barricading" inside of a North Little Rock home on Wednesday.

According to reports, police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" on Locust Street overnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were made aware of a domestic incident at the home and were able to remove the victim from the scene.

From there, police attempted to make contact with the suspect who was described as "being the only remaining person inside the residence."

Authorities said that they made a barricade around the home in an attempt to contact the suspect.

There is no information on the subject's identity or the injuries to the victim.