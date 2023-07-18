Arkansas man dead after chase with Arkansas State Police trooper

On the morning of July 17, a suspect died after an Arkansas State Police trooper used a "Tactical Vehicle Intervention" maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police are investigating a police pursuit after the person being chased died due to a maneuver on the morning of July 17.

25-year-old Andrew Muggs of Lonoke County was speeding over 100 mph when the Sherwood Police Department initiated a car chase on Landers Road.

They later called in Arkansas State Police (ASP) for assistance as Muggs reportedly continued to pass vehicles on the left shoulder during the pursuit and was traveling over 100 miles per hour.

An ASP trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle at the 17-mile marker of Highway 67 North. A TVI is similar to a PIT maneuver in which the police vehicle is used to stop the other vehicle.

Muggs died from injuries sustained in the incident. The chase lasted about 14 miles.

“We regret any loss of life,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “We will use this unfortunate occasion to remind the public that our Troopers will always put the lives of innocent motorists ahead of their own and ahead of a suspect who makes the reckless and selfish choice to flee from law enforcement.”