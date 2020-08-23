Police identify suspect arrested in connection to death of Sydney Sutherland

Police say 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn was arrested in connection to the death of Sydney Sutherland.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jackson County sheriff, 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn, of Jonesboro, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection to the death of Sydney Sutherland.

Lewellyn is scheduled to have a first appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court located in Newport Arkansas on Monday, August 24 at 2 p.m. before 3rd Judicial District Circuit Judge Harold Erwin.

Police began searching for 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland after she was last seen after leaving for a jog at around 3 p.m. August 19 in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs.

On Friday, August 21, her body was found just north of her residence.