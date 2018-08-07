A suspect in the killing of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie will be released from jail on GPS monitoring.

Robert Peat Jr., 31, who is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the girl's death was ordered to be released on his own recognizance at a hearing Thursday in Greene County, Missouri.

Prosecutor Steven Kretzer with the Attorney General's Office requested that Peat be released as the state looks into some new developments in the case.

"The case has had some developments in the last couple of weeks," Kretzer said.

After the hearing, Kretzer declined to elaborate on the developments or why those developments would necessitate Peat's release.

Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed, whose agency investigated the homicide, also declined to discuss any new developments at this time.

Peat will stay with family in Ozark County as part of Thursday's agreement.

Peat and his wife Rebecca Ruud were indicted last year on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the July 2017 killing of Savannah.

Credit: Ozark County Sheriff's Office

Ruud was Savannah's biological mother, but the girl lived with an adopted family in Minnesota until about a year before her death, when she moved to Theodosia to live with Ruud.

Ruud and Peat were married days after Savannah was reported missing.

While the indictment does not provide many details about the investigation, prosecutors charged Ruud with murder a month before the indictment, and the probable cause statement in that case describes the evidence against her.

The probable cause statement says Savannah, who was autistic, was reported missing on July 20, two days after a fire on Ruud's property.

Ruud initially told investigators Savannah blamed herself for the fire and must have run away, according to the statement.

On Aug. 4, the statement says, investigators scoured the farm and found charred bone fragments in a brush pile on Ruud's property.

The bones belonged to Savannah, according to the sheriff's office in Ozark County.

During the course of the investigation, the statement says, the sheriff's office uncovered some abuse Savannah suffered at the hands of Ruud, like having alcohol and salt rubbed in her wounds and being forced to roll around in a pigpen and bathe in a muddy pond.

The sheriff's office also found text messages from Ruud to Savannah's adopted mother in which Ruud said: "It's to the point that I either need more help to care for her, or I can do nothing with her."

Court records indicate Ruud and Peat drove to Howell County and got married on the day the bones were discovered.

The case was covered by some national news outlets.

The sheriff's office says Ruud and Peat were arrested last year amid evidence they were trying to flee the area.

Peat was scheduled to stand trial at the end of this month, but the trial was delayed as part of Thursday's hearing.

Peat will be back in court in October for another hearing.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved